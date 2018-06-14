news

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of Elizade Motors, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, as he celebrates his 80th birthday on June 14.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said the president’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter addressed to Chief Ade-Ojo by the president.

President Buhari joined the business community, family and friends of Chief Ade-Ojo in felicitating with the “highly resourceful entrepreneur as he celebrates his 80th birthday on June 14, 2018.’’

He said Ade-Ojo’s interest in investing in people over many years had extended his influence beyond the business environment to the larger society, especially with the founding of a university.

The President’s letter read: “On behalf of my family, the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, I write to heartily congratulate you on this landmark occasion of celebrating your 80th birthday.

“We are particularly delighted to share this auspicious moment with you and your family knowing that almost all the preceding years of diligence and sacrifice were spent in service of God, our country and humanity. Indeed, your visionary and entrepreneurial lifestyle has influenced our lives in immeasurable ways.

“As a nation, we remain grateful for your contributions to Nigeria’s economic and social growth, especially the investments in people. Your remarkable interest in inspiring and supporting young people has been reflected in scholarships, grants and the eventual establishment of a university.

“Evidently it has been a worthwhile journey, and as you celebrate this milestone of turning an octogenarian, be assured that we are eagerly waiting to be regaled with the memoirs of your long walk to success with the Elizade brand, and the lessons on entrepreneurship that will permeate generations.’’

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Chief Ade-Ojo longer life, good health and strength to continue serving humanity