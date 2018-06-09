Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We will not engage in frame-up, only the guilty should worry – FG

Lai Mohammed We will not engage in frame-up, only the guilty should worry – FG

The Minister Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is in a hurry to develop play

Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is in a hurry to develop

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government says the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will never engage in a frame-up of innocent citizens but only the guilty needs to be worried

The Minister Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

‘This administration will never engage in a frame-up of innocent citizens. That is neither in the character of President Muhammadu Buhari nor in that of his administration.

Only the guilty should be worried. To paraphrase an African proverb, a man who has no wife cannot lose an in-law to the cold hands of death.

”The administration is also strongly committed to the tenets of democracy, including freedom of speech and the right to dissent.

“But we understand that those who, in their time, were untethered to those principles would find it hard to believe,” the minister said in the statement made available by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi

The minister stressed that while those who have skeletons in their wardrobes should be afraid, even of their own shadows, innocent persons need not worry about any investigation, whether real or imagined.

Mohammed said it was curious that the frame-up and witch-hunt allegations came a day after a major presidential proclamation reversing some past acts of injustice was made.

Apparently, the impact of this proclamation was too much to bear by those who, through acts of omission or commission, helped to deepen the wounds inflicted by the blow of injustice that followed an election that was widely acclaimed to be free, fair and credible,

“Hence, they felt the need for a red herring that will distract the nation.

”Added to that is the frustration brought about by the fact that the contraption they have so much hyped as a freeway to power has failed to gain traction.

“Faced with this double tragedy, even the strongest of men may begin to succumb to a figment of their imagination.

They may start crying wolf where there is none,” he said.

The minister said that the Administration will not be distracted by frivolous allegations from any quarter.

He said the administration is too busy trying to clear the mess of 16 years and build on its unprecedented achievements over the past three years.

Mohammed stressed that the government would not waste its energy and time on framing up anyone or dwelling on issues that are not grounded in fact.

He said the unprecedented achievements of the Buhari Administration were also enough to cause sleepless nights, with the attendant symptoms that include phantasm, for those who had better
opportunities to make the country great but floundered on the altar of narcissism. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after...bullet
2 Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declarationbullet
3 MKO Abiola Ex-CJN Belgore says award of posthumous GCFR to late...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo Former President is untouchable – ADC
Obasanjo FG reacts to ex-president's allegations, says guilty conscience is haunting OBJ
Buhari President says he's happy Nigeria is safe and secure
Buhari President woos tourists, investors to Nigeria
Tribute Paul Olayiwola Ajao: Another unsung Nigerian documentary and film maker
Lai Nigeria in a hurry to develop, says Minister
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari’s achievements on infrastructure, unprecedented
Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted by Amaechi
Lai Nigeria more transparent, accountable under Buhari - Minister

Local

President Buhari appoints Shonubi as new CBN Deputy Governor
Buhari President appoints Shonubi as new CBN Deputy Governor
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is untouchable – ADC
Obasanjo Former President is untouchable – ADC
Building collapse claims 3 in Zaria, 7 others injured
In Zaria Building collapse claims 3, 7 others injured
FG says guilty conscience is hunting Obasanjo
Obasanjo FG reacts to ex-president's allegations, says guilty conscience is haunting OBJ