We inherited huge debts and backlogs of unpaid salaries - Yari

The chairman of the Nigerian governors’ forum, Abdul’Aziz Yari has defended his colleagues saying several governors inherited backlog of unpaid salaries.

Yari made this known on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 while defending his colleagues after President Muhammadu Buhari expressed concerns over state workers' unpaid salaries.

President Buhari had said despite the intervention funds by the Federal Government, it is sad to know that state workers are still owed huge salaries.

Replying him, Yari said the various interventions by the federal government were judiciously utilised by the states, stressing that the governors inherited backlog of unpaid salaries and huge debts portfolios on assumption of office.

Governors of Ondo, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kwara, Akwa Ibom and the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State were part of the visit to the president.