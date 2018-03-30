news

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on a two-day working visit to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. The president touched down at the domestic wing of the Lagos airport on the morning of Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Ahead of his visit, Lagosians had thought that Buhari’s motorcade would drive from Ikeja to Eko Hotel in Victoria Island where the president was billed to attend the 10th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium.

The Lagos State government had also announced the closure of certain roads from the mainland to the island to smoothen the president’s path around the city.

Dodan Barracks

However, after Buhari commissioned the ultra-modern bus terminal in Ikeja, a chopper airlifted him from the airport to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, a presidential aide told Pulse afterward.

Dodan Barracks served as residence of military Heads of State from 1966 until 1991 when Abuja became the country's administrative capital.

It was from Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi that Buhari made it by road to 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola in Victoria Island, where Eko Hotel is sprawled, for Tinubu's event.

Lock down

Thousands of Lagosians bemoaned how difficult it was for them to navigate Lagos on Thursday as most roads on the mainland and Island were closed to traffic.

The city is currently undergoing a partial lock down.

President Buhari is expected to see the Deep Sea Port in Lekki and the Eko Atlantic City in affluent VI before being airlifted to Ikeja airport from Dodan Barracks, ahead of his departure to Abuja.