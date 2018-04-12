Suspected herdsmen kill at least 30 in Taraba, Benue attacks

news

At least 30 people are feared killed following deadly attacks in Ukun local government area of Benue state and Jandeikyula village of Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

According to a report by Channels Television, 10 people were feared killed in attacks on Akaanya and Nenchi villages on Thursday, April 12, 2018, according to Ukun LGA chairman, Tyokaa Iberlogo.

Even though Iberlogo couldn't provide details of the attacks, it was reported that the violence had spread from a similar attack in nearby Taraba.

According to a report by TheCable, gunmen had attacked Jandeikyula village of Wukari LGA around 7pm on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

A resident claimed that over 200 attackers carried out the attack as they killed people and set many houses on fire.

The chairman of Wukari LGA, Adi Grace, confirmed the attack while the former chairman of the Wukari Youths of Vision, Luka Agbo, reported that over 30 people were killed.

"It is true that Jandeikyula village was attacked night and from the reports we are getting, over thirty people were killed.

"The series of attacks in the state now make us to be living in fear because we can no longer go to bed with our two eyes closed," he said.

The spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, also confirmed the attack but noted that the number of casualties was still sketchy.

Taraba and Benue are two of the states most affected by herdsmen violence in the country as hundreds have been killed in several attacks carried out, mostly in rural communities, in 2018.

Exercise Ayem Akpatuma

To combat growing unrest in the country amid a spate of worrying criminal activities, the Army launched Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger in February 2018.

While the exercise was intended to run until March 31, 2018, it has been extended for two more months in Taraba state to further consolidate on the gains achieved and facilitate the Army's effort of ridding the affected areas of militants and other criminal elements.