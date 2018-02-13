Senate to probe Zamfara security challenges

news

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the National Security Architecture to investigate the security challenges bedeviling Zamfara.

This was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Sen. Kabiru Marafa during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Marafa had on Jan. 31 drawn the attention of the Senate to the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara.

Marafa had alleged that a senior official in the state government had been the brain behind some atrocities in the state.

He said that about 5000 women, including under aged girls, had been raped and molested in the state.

The lawmaker decried the current security challenges in the state despite the location of a military formation there, noting that crimes had gone on unabated.

“A lot of things are happening in Zamfara state, some people are comfortable with it, that’s why they are not talking about it,” Marafa said.

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, thereafter referred the matter to the Senate Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the National Security Architecture and to investigate the matter and report back to the Senate.