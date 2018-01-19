Home > News > Local >

Shehu Sani criticises disappearance of recovered $500m Abacha loot

Abacha Loot Shehu Sani criticises disappearance of recovered $500m Abacha loot

The lawmaker expressed his dismay at the country's weak system.

  • Published:
Shehu Sani criticises disappearance of recovered $500m Abacha loot play

Shehu Sani

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani, has accused the Federal Government of having 'magicians' capable of making the recovered loot of $500 million disappear without trace.

The Senator was referring to the recent report by The Nation that operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are investigating the disappearance of $500 million recovered from the family of late Gen. Sani Abacha's family.

Taking to his official Twitter account (@ShehuSani) on Friday, January 19, 2018, Senator Sani tweeted, "The disappearance of $500 million recovered loot now under investigation by the EFCC confirms the presence of seasoned and experienced magicians in Government. It also reveals the post graduate level of roguery and larceny in the system."

 

How Abacha loot was relooted

According to the report, the money was repatriated from slush accounts in foreign jurisdictions during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

Investigators have determined that the money has been diverted by unknown parties with $250 million released to the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) during the tenure of Col. Sambo Dasuki without appropriation, and the other half unaccounted for.

Investigators have retrieved documents relating to the alleged re-looting, revealing that the $250million was withdrawn between March 2, 2015 and April 21, 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
2 Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack againbullet
3 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet

Related Articles

Dogara Nigeria being painted red with blood of the innocent, says Speaker
Benue Attacks Senate gives IGP 14-day ultimatum to arrest perpetrators
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago
Kaduna Herdsmen Attack Senator Shehu Sani condemns killing of 10 people in Birnin Gwari LG

Local

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko
F4A Initiative 2017 Non-profit group feeds thousands of children in Makoko
5 things Aishat Dukku said about maggi, herdsmen and Nigerians
Aishatu Dukku 5 things lawmaker said about maggi, killer herdsmen and Nigerians
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals up five filling stations in Sango-Ota
Gen. Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President to visit Nasarawa State on Feb. 6