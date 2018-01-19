Shehu Sani criticises disappearance of recovered $500m Abacha loot

news

Lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani, has accused the Federal Government of having 'magicians' capable of making the recovered loot of $500 million disappear without trace.

The Senator was referring to the recent report by The Nation that operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are investigating the disappearance of $500 million recovered from the family of late Gen. Sani Abacha's family.

Taking to his official Twitter account (@ShehuSani) on Friday, January 19, 2018, Senator Sani tweeted, "The disappearance of $500 million recovered loot now under investigation by the EFCC confirms the presence of seasoned and experienced magicians in Government. It also reveals the post graduate level of roguery and larceny in the system."

— Senator Shehu Sani (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

How Abacha loot was relooted

According to the report, the money was repatriated from slush accounts in foreign jurisdictions during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

Investigators have determined that the money has been diverted by unknown parties with $250 million released to the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) during the tenure of Col. Sambo Dasuki without appropriation, and the other half unaccounted for.

Investigators have retrieved documents relating to the alleged re-looting, revealing that the $250million was withdrawn between March 2, 2015 and April 21, 2015.