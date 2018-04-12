Home > News > Local >

Reps summons Osinbajo, Magu over suspension on NEMA directors

Osinbajo Reps summons Vice President, Magu over ‘illegal’ suspension

Osinbajo chaired the governing board which suspended the NEMA directors.

  Published:
House of Reps has summoned Osinbajo, Magu and Oyo-Ita
The House of Representatives has summoned the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for ‘illegally suspending’ some directors at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The House committee on emergency and disaster management took this decision during its sitting on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

The committee also invited the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who is investigating the directors.

Reps has summoned Osinbajo, Magu and Oyo-Ita

 

ALSO READ: Reps to probe NEMA over N17bn allocation

The Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita was also summoned by the committee.

Obasanjo, Magu and Oyo-Ita will provide explanations as to the situation surrounding the suspensions of the NEMA directors.

The House is also investigating the N17 billion unaccounted for by NEMA.

