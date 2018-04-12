24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House of Representatives has summoned the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for ‘illegally suspending’ some directors at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Osinbajo chaired the governing board which suspended the directors.

The House committee on emergency and disaster management took this decision during its sitting on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

The committee also invited the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who is investigating the directors.

The Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita was also summoned by the committee.

Obasanjo, Magu and Oyo-Ita will provide explanations as to the situation surrounding the suspensions of the NEMA directors.

The House is also investigating the N17 billion unaccounted for by NEMA.