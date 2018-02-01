Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, February 1, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

‘Third Force’ launches in Abuja, considers political party status

Hundreds of people, yesterday, trooped to the Yar Adua Centre in Abuja, for the official launch of what was supposed to be former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘Coalition for Nigeria Movement’, known also as the Third Force.

Sagay urges Buhari to sack cabal in presidency

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the cabal in the presidency.

British-American actress, Sienna Miller, urges support for North East IDPs

An American actress and humanitarian worker, Sienna Rose Diana Miller, has drawn the attention of the Nigerian government and the international community to the deplorable living condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in North East Nigeria.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Killing of 7: Gov Ortom slams curfew on Gboko

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Gboko town from yesterday, January 31, 2018, until further notice to stop further killings in the area, following the killing of seven persons in the area.

FG not paying subsidy to marketers — Adeosun

THE Federal Government, yesterday, explained the controversy surrounding the issue of subsidy payment, saying technically, no subsidy was being paid to the importers of petroleum products, but Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to take care of the under recovery from the loss incurred in the importation.

Cameroun boils: From separatist fighters to refugees

WHILE the United Nations and indeed the international community appear concerned with conflicts and other related tumultuous events in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, scant attention is paid to the secessionist uprising in Southern Cameroun which is steadily escalating out of control and indeed approximating a war in the making.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Oyinlola, Duke unveil Obasanjo’s coalition, APC says no shaking

The former President Olusegun Obasanjo-championed Coalition for Nigeria Movement was formally inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja, with the movement lambasting the Federal Government over “the rising unemployment, insecurity and absence of credible socio-economic programmes” in the country.

Benue killings: Senate summons IG over failure to arrest suspects

The Senate on Wednesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for alleged non-compliance with a directive by the lawmakers to arrest and prosecute the suspected herdsmen who attacked communities in Benue State, killing 73 people.

Three-year-old pupil, three others killed in Ogun accident

A three-year-old boy, Excel Ndubuisi, hurrying to school around 8am on Wednesday met untimely death at the Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, after he was crushed to death by an articulated truck which developed a mechanical fault.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Sack the Cabal in Your Cabinet Now, Sagay Tells Buhari

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack those he described as “the cabal” in his cabinet, saying they have been the clog in the wheel of progress of the administration.

NIA Directors Write House, Say New DG is a Misfit

Some directors of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have written to the House of Representatives Committee on Security and National Intelligence to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to drop Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the new director-general of the agency.

FG Blames Constrained Oil Output for Stagnant ECA

The federal government Wednesday provided clarity on why the proceeds in the excess crude account (ECA) have remained stagnant despite rising oil prices, saying constrained production volumes had undermined rising crude prices.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Benefits of oil rally elude Nigeria as NNPC losses mount

The inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to operate as a fully integrated oil company is taking a toll on its revenue as it recorded mounting losses largely from its downstream operations at a time oil prices have risen to a three-year high.

Nigeria drops to 97 of 113 countries in rule of law ranking – WJP

Nigeria received another slap yesterday after it was downgraded by the World Justice Project (WJP) in its rule of law adherence, dropping one position to 97 out of 113 countries.

Obasanjo’s letter fires up opposition as two coalitions to oust APC emerge in Abuja

In what could signal a significant move in the bid to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) from Aso Rock, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, apparently being backed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was launched in Abuja today.