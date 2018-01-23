Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, January 23, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

‘FIRS generated N4 trillion taxes in 2017’

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected record N4 trillion taxes last year, representing 82.38 per cent of government set target of N4.89 trillion.

Don’t disregard Africa, 78 U.S. ex-envoys tell Trump

Seventy-eight former United States Ambassadors to 48 African countries have expressed a deep concern over reports of President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the continent.

Tears, anger as Nigerians in London protest against herdsmen’s killings

Nigerians in London, United Kingdom, yesterday protested against the slow response of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Court orders inquiry into ‘illegal’ demolition of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja property

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Monday, ordered an inquiry into alleged illegal demolition of a property linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA.

Benue may cut alignment with North over killings

DISTURBED by the recurring attacks on Benue communities and the attendant large death tolls, leaders of the state have mandated the state government to cut socio-political alignment with the North, if the killings continued.

Herdsmen’s attack on Falae’s farm not a Presidency affair — Adesina

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae has said he would not be intimidated over his sad experiences in the hands of rampaging herdsmen and expressed disappointment over the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter, following the recent attack on his farm in Ondo State.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Alleged misconduct: EFCC reports three judges to NJC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has petitioned the National Judicial Council over the alleged misconduct of three judges.

Cattle colonies: Southern states shun FG’s request for land

No state in the southern Nigeria has volunteered to provide land to the Federal Government to set up cattle colonies in order to address the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Lassa fever kills Kogi doctor, five others in Ondo

A doctor, Idowu Ahmed, who contracted Lassa fever while treating a seven-month old baby, has died of the disease.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Politicians Across Broad Spectrum Eye Emerging Political Movement, Third Force

With the 2019 elections in sight, politicians cutting across a broad spectrum, including several leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have started to seriously consider joining forces with an emerging political movement through which they can wrest control from the APC-led government in the 2019 elections.

After Protracted Dispute, Oando Reaches Peace Accord With Mangal

Some degree of respite may have come the way of Oando Plc, as the Nigerian energy firm stated Monday that it had reached a peace accord with one of its aggrieved shareholders, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal.

Herdsmen Attacks Will be Brought Under Control, Buhari Promises

With the growing outcry over the attacks and gruesome killings carried out by suspected herders of cattle in several farmlands in several parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the rising attacks on communities by herdsmen would soon be brought under control by the security forces deployed in vulnerable areas across the country.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Manufacturers, importers pay for FG’s inefficiency with new port policy

Nigerian manufacturers and importers are paying heavily for the newly introduced Palletisation policy, which was borne out of the Federal Government’s inefficiency in port examination.

DisCos set for showdown as NERC forecloses tariff increase in 2018

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) not to increase the retail price of electricity for customers this year, and DisCos tell BusinessDay they are preparing to resist the directive.

Sanusi-led historic ‘peace accord’ settles Oando, Mangal squabble

Every intrigue that fuelled the months-long crisis between Oando Plc and Dahiru Mangal (Alhaji Mangal) has finally been led to rest.