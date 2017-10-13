President Buhari says Northeast remains a priority for him

The Federal Government has responded to the public outcry against President Muhammadu Buhari's perceived bias after the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, revealed the president asked the bank to prioritise its developmental programmes across the northern parts of Nigeria.

Kim said the president made the request after he advised him to invest in human capital which he said will enhance economic growth in the country.

In an official response on Friday, October 13, 2017, the presidency insisted that the president has always considered the northeast to be a main priority for him, and that he's never made it a secret.

The statement read, "Northeast Nigeria has always been a priority for President Buhari, right from when he campaigned to be President.

"From the start of the Administration, President Buhari has consistently highlighted the need for international support to secure and rebuild the Northeast.

"The Northeast has featured prominently in all of the President's engagements with the International Community. It featured in his first meeting with the World Bank, in July 2015, at which the Bank pledged financial support.

"Securing the Northeast and rebuilding it, and seeking International support & assistance for this, will continue to be a priority for us.

"We remain grateful for the show of support from the international community, regarding the security and humanitarian situation in the Northeast."

The Northeast region has been plagued by a terrorist insurgency that has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people and displaced over 2.5 millions scattered across Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the region.

While speaking on Thursday, Kim had noted that the terrain of the northeast was making the work "very, very difficult" and emphasised that the Federal Government needs to prioritise its economic future.