Home > News > Local >

Presidency says Buhari poses no threat to democracy

Buhari Presidency replies CAN, says President poses no threat to democracy

Garba Shehu said it was totally wrong for Asake to pass judgment on decision or actions of the Buhari led administration.

  • Published:
Garba Shehu criticises CAN scribe over comments on Buhari play

President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu

(OSVP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Presidency has condemned a statement credited to General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Musa Asake, where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as a threat to the nation’s democracy and constitution.

A statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Tuesday night said it was totally wrong for Asake to pass judgment on decision or actions of the Buhari led administration.

According to Shehu, the CAN Scribe who made his allegations during a news conference he addressed failed to provide valid evidence to justify his claims of constitutional violations

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports of a news conference by General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr Musa Asake in which he passed a judgment on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

ALSO READ: Army General threatened to kill Buhari over defence contract

“Unfortunately, he could not cite any valid cases of constitutional violations. President Muhammadu’s government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and Constitution.

“There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this President.’’

The presidential aide advised Asake to always shun acts capable of creating socio-political unrest, and stick to his religious duties.

“The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open...bullet
3 Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with policebullet

Related Articles

Yahaya Bello Kogi govt. to sink 956 motorised boreholes in 239 wards
NIA Reps committee to probe disappearance of $44m from agency's vault
Osinbajo VP denies receiving letters from Governor Ortom over herdsman crises
Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open grazing law, Miyetti Allah
Armed Forces Remembrance Day Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military
Boko Haram Terrorists kill many, kidnap others in Adamawa
Benue Attacks Senate gives IGP 14-day ultimatum to arrest perpetrators

Local

EFCC grills ex-gov Jonah Jang for 10 hours over N10bn 'fraud'
Jonah Jang EFCC grills ex-Plateau governor for 10 hours over N10bn 'fraud'
Saraki wants Supreme Court to dismiss CCT corruption trial
Benue Attacks Saraki leads senators to Aso Rock
Buhari shut Jibrin up by asking for evidence on Budget Padding
Dogara Nigeria being painted red with the blood of the innocent, says Speaker
Lassa Fever: Minimise handshakes - Ebonyi Gov. warns residents
Lassa Fever Governor Umahi cautions Ebonyi residents against indiscriminate handshakes