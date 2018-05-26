Home > News > Local >

Police rescue 2 kidnapped girls in Bayelsa

In Bayelsa Police rescue 2 kidnapped girls

In a statement on Saturday in Yenagoa by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the girls were rescued by the police in the area

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This bad daughter connived with her boyfriend to organize her own kidnap to extort money from her parents. play

This bad daughter connived with her boyfriend to organize her own kidnap to extort money from her parents.

(www.pakistanpressfoundation.org)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Bayelsa said they had rescued two female teenagers, abducted by a gunman in Agbura, near Azikoro village in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Saturday in Yenagoa by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the girls were rescued by the police in the area.

Butswat said that the gunman specialised in stalking his victims to church during night vigil or to their houses with a dummy AK47 Riffle to perpetrate the act.

“On 21st May, 2018, based on actionable intelligence, the Police and youths of Agbura community raided a bush surrounded by swamp and fishing ponds, where the lone gunman held his victim captive.

“On sighting policemen, the gunman fled and abandoned the two females, who were chained to a makeshift tent and the victims were rescued and taken to Police clinic for medical examination.

“Efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“Members of the public should assist the police with useful information about suspicious movement of a lanky male adult, dark in complexion within Agbura community, who displays pedophilic behaviour,” he stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Okonjo-Iweala 'Jonathan bribed lawmakers with N17B to pass budget'bullet
2 Budget 2018 Here's what recently passed appropriation bill means for...bullet
3 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet

Related Articles

Leah Sharibu Kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirl speaks to her mother in a dream
Dapchi Fear of Boko Haram keeps schoolgirls away from school
Leah Sharibu Abducted girl's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction
Leah Sharibu School girl’s father says FG has not contacted his family
Opinion Grisly murders and serial killers? Ooh, tell me more
Leah Sharibu FG says negotiation for Dapchi girl is hard
Rotimi Amaechi FEC approves 21m euros for 2 tug boats, N703m for Baro bay dredging
In Dapchi Principal begs parents to send their children back to school

Local

Group says INEC is working for PDP in Kogi
In Kogi State Government warns residents against dumping of refuse in drains, waterways
Police deny redeployment of NASS DPO over mace theft testimony
Mace Theft Police deny redeployment of NASS DPO over his 'too revealing' testimony
NASS DPO 'transferred to Adamawa over mace theft testimony'
Mace Theft National Assembly DPO reportedly transferred to Adamawa over arrest of suspects, testimony
A firefighter near a refinery fire sparked by lightning in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, August 11, 2013.
In Bayelsa Operation Delta Safe confirms fire incident at Conoil field