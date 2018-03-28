Home > News > Local >

Police recover 198 arms from herdsmen, rustlers in Katsina

Fulani herdsmen Police recover 198 arms in Katsina State

Mr Mohammed Wakili, the Katsina commissioner of Police, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday.

Police recover 198 arms from herdsmen, rustlers in Katsina play

Armed Fulani herdsmen

The Katsina State Police Command said it recovered no fewer than 198 illegal arms from herdsmen and cattle rustlers in the state.

Mr Mohammed Wakili, the Commissioner of Police, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the recoveries were sequel to the directives given by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to the commissioners of police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police to that effect.

He said that most of the arms were recovered from herdsmen, cattle rustlers and other criminals.

Wakili explained that the arms included 20 AK47 rifles, 10 pistols, two G3 rifles, eight pump action rifles and two SMG.

Others were 70 locally made pistols, one locally made rifle, 80 locally made Dane guns, five double barrelled guns, 840 ammunition and 50 magazines.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen litter Adamawa community with dead bodies

He said that the police would continue to recover illegally acquired arms from the public.

“We are calling on those who have not returned their illegally acquired arms to do so before the expiration of the deadline.

“We will continue to fight these criminal elements with a renewed vigour,’’ he said.

