Home > News > Local >

Police promise to catch herdsmen who burnt Falae's farm

Olu Falae Police promise to arrest herdsmen who burnt politician’s farm

Police says it is chasing herdsmen who set Falae's farm on fire.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
OPC warns FG on herdsmen attacks after burning of Falae's farm play

Chief Olu Falae

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ondo State police command says it is on the trail of persons who razed the farm of former secretary to the government of the federation, Olu Falae.

At about 5pm on Sunday, suspected herdsmen torched the farm located on Igbatoro road in Akure, Ondo State.

Fulani herdsmen have been blamed for the attack. However, Pulse hasn’t been able to confirm that they are the culprits, at the time of filing this story.

Fire

Speaking to newsmen, Femi Joseph who is spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, said the police is trying to put out the fire and is on the trail of the suspects.

“I can confirm that the place is on fire and our men are there trying to put it out”, Joseph told Premium Times.

“But I cannot confirm that those involved were Fulani herdsmen because we have not made any arrest. It is only after an arrest that we can ascertain those who set it on fire.

“Even Falae said he suspected that they were Fulani herdsmen, he himself did not see them".

Kidnap

On Monday, September 21, 2015, Falae was kidnapped on his farm by a group of Fulani herdsmen.

Falae sought the job of president of Nigeria in 1999 but lost the vote to the PDP backed Olusegun Obasanjo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
2 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President...bullet
3 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet

Related Articles

Olu Falae Former SGF escapes assassination attempt
Falae 'Policemen tried to kill me,' SDP chairman says
Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo There’s a new terrorist group in Nigeria
Falae SDP chairman criticises Buhari's anti-corruption fight
In Delta Communities ban Fulani herdsmen from grazing on their land
In Benue Fulani herdsmen allegedly kill 8 in fresh attack

Local

Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi
Lassa fever Disease outbreak hits Ondo
Lassa Fever: Minimise handshakes - Ebonyi Gov. warns residents
Lassa Fever Plateau Govt warns public against careless food storage
Police IG sets up mobile police base in Ikorodu over badoo
Badoo Police IG sets up mobile police base in Ikorodu
EFCC calls more witnesses in Kalu’s N3.2B alleged fraud trial
Orji Uzor Kalu EFCC calls more witnesses in ex-governor’s N3.2B alleged fraud trial