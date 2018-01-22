news

The Ondo State police command says it is on the trail of persons who razed the farm of former secretary to the government of the federation, Olu Falae.

At about 5pm on Sunday, suspected herdsmen torched the farm located on Igbatoro road in Akure, Ondo State.

Fulani herdsmen have been blamed for the attack. However, Pulse hasn’t been able to confirm that they are the culprits, at the time of filing this story.

Fire

Speaking to newsmen, Femi Joseph who is spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, said the police is trying to put out the fire and is on the trail of the suspects.

“I can confirm that the place is on fire and our men are there trying to put it out”, Joseph told Premium Times.

“But I cannot confirm that those involved were Fulani herdsmen because we have not made any arrest. It is only after an arrest that we can ascertain those who set it on fire.

“Even Falae said he suspected that they were Fulani herdsmen, he himself did not see them".

Kidnap

On Monday, September 21, 2015, Falae was kidnapped on his farm by a group of Fulani herdsmen.

Falae sought the job of president of Nigeria in 1999 but lost the vote to the PDP backed Olusegun Obasanjo