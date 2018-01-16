Home > News > Local >

Police prepared to fight crime that threatens nation's unity – IG

Police Force prepared to fight any crime that threatens nation's unity – IG

Idris said this on Tuesday in Benin during his address to participants at the National Counter Terrorism Incident Commanders' Management Course.

IGP Ibrahim Idris

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, says the Nigerian Police Force is prepared to fight any crime that threatens the unity of the country.

Idris said this on Tuesday in Benin during his address to participants at the National Counter Terrorism Incident Commanders’ Management Course.

The participants were drawn from the three states that make up the Zone 5 Police Command comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the course is organised for Deputy Superintendents o Police (DSPs) and Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), as well as their counter parts in sister security agencies under the zone.

The inspector-general’s message was read by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration, Edo Command, Emmanuel Aina.

He said the training would help to build and deepen the capacity of officers to respond adequately to any situation they would face in the course of their work.

ALSO READ: Misau accuses IGP, Ibrahim Idris of dating female officers

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Babatunde Kokumo, said the training was timely as the nation was presently facing a lot of security challenges never envisaged before now.

NAN reports that the training is aimed at ensuring robust policing and helping officers and men of various security agencies to develop their skills in line with international best practices.

