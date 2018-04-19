Police hand stolen mace back to Senate

news

The mace of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly that was stolen by hoodlums on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, has been returned to the Senate on Thursday, April 19.

On Wednesday, hoodlums invaded the chamber inside the National Assembly complex, seized the mace and fled in a black SUV.

The mace was recovered by the police early on Thursday after it was found by a passer-by under the flyover before the City Gate in Abuja where the hoodlums abandoned it.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Habila Joshak, handed over the mace to the clerk of the Senate, Sani Omolori.

The Senate had ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to recover and return the mace to the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.