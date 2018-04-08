Home > News > Local >

Police arrest suspect over alleged vandalism of Eko Bridge rail

In Lagos Police arrest suspect over alleged vandalism of Eko Bridge rail

The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, said the suspect would be charge to court on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos State command spokesman, SP Chike Oti play

Lagos State command spokesman, SP Chike Oti

(casefileng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 23-year-old man over alleged vandalism of the metal rails on the Eko Bridge.

The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, said the suspect would be charge to court on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect was arrested on Saturday at about 4:00 p.m. on the bridge.

The command said that it got information about the activities of the vandals, traced them to the bridge, arrested one while others escaped.

The suspect, along with others now at large, allegedly vandalised the rail and was caught while attempting to cart the heavy metal rails away.

“We have taken possession of the metal rails.

“Almost all the metal rails on Eko Bridge had been removed by the vandals and were not too long ago replaced by the state government,” police said.

NAN also gathered that the rails were to be taken to Kaduna State for sale. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
3 Corruption Buhari's aide commends Reno Omokri for publishing looters...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Wale Tinubu's Oando Plc moves into $10million 'The Wings' as new headquarters
Osinbajo Full text of VP's address at Tinubu event
In Nigeria Dambe fight in Lagos showcases Nigerian diversity, division
My City Lagos;A city without walls
In Lagos Ambode extends scope of Oshodi/Airport Road project
2018 Lagos City Marathon Avoid traffic by following these safe routes
JAMB Here are the accredited registration centres for 2018 UTME in Lagos
AMBR 2017 African music stakeholders share insights on shaping African music digitally
Lagos Even love won't take some people to the Mainland
Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode, get these trucks from hell off Costain-Apapa!

Local

Zamfara Killings NEMA donates relief materials to deceased families
Orji Kalu arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May
Buhari President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May
Army uncovers suspected killer herdsmen base, arrests native doctor
In Kwara Union urges FG to enhance security, surveillance