Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 12 more suspects in Offa robbery

Offa Robbery Police arrest 12 more suspects, recover victims' belongings

Police said all the suspects, the oldest being 39, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

  • Published:
This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa play

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed visits victims of Offa robbery

(Kwara State)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police have arrested 12 more suspects involved in the bank robbery which took place in Offa, Kwara State last week.

Over 30 armed men had robbed about five banks in the town simultaneously, killing at least 17 persons, including eight police officers.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 13, police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, revealed that phones, SIM cards and Ipads belonging to victims of the robbery were recovered from the suspects.

The police had earlier arrested seven suspects in connection to the incident.

Victims including women and cops were killed when 30 suspected robbers ransacked close to five banks in Offa, Kwara State. play Women and cops were killed when 30 suspected robbers ransacked close to five banks in Offa, Kwara State. (Ochuwa Igbano)

 

Moshood listed the newly arrested suspects as follows:

Adegoke Shogo, 29; Kayode Opadokun, 35; Kazeem Abdulrasheed, 36; Azeez Abdullahi, 27; Alexander Reuben, 39; and Jimoh Isa, 28.

Others are Azeez Salawudeen, 20; Adewale Popoola, 22; Adetoyese Muftau, 23; Aminu Ibrahim 18; Richard Buba Terry, 23; and Peter Kuunfa, 25.

Moshood said, "The police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which led to the arrest of the suspects.

"Some of those arrested also involved serious exchange of gun fire between the police and the suspects in their various hideouts.

"All the suspects during investigation confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime, however, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large and bring them to justice."

ALSO READ: Governor Ahmed warns against politicizing offa robbery

The police spokesman added that two Beretta pistols, and twenty rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspects.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspectbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery ACF calls for proper equipping of Police
Offa Robbery Attack Kwara Govt. to procure more Armored Personnel Carriers
Offa Robbery Kwara Gov warns against politicizing sad incident
Offa Robbery Attack Reps to investigate Kwara bank robbery
Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa
In Kwara Aftermath of Offa bank robbery: Bank in Omu-Aran remains shut
Offa Robbery Vigilante group pledges to support crime fighting
Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives

Local

In Kano State Multiple auto crash claims 4, injures 19 others
Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain in Abuja
In Abuja Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain
The 2017 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair
In Lagos Trade fair complex records over N500m revenue in 4 months
Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta
Ifeanyi Okowa Governor vows to ensure peace in Delta