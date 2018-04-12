Home > News > Local >

Kwara Gov warns against politicizing Offa robbery incident

Offa Robbery Kwara Gov warns against politicizing sad incident

Gov Ahmed warned Kwarans against politicizing the robbery incident in Offa.

  Published:
Kwara Gov warns against politicizing Offa robbery incident play

Kwara Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Kwara State)
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has advised people of the state to resist any attempt by individuals or groups to use last Thursday’s robbery attack in Offa for political purposes.

Some 30 persons lost their lives when robbers seized five banks in Offa on April 5, 2018, by gunning their way through.

The governor gave the advice at the swearing in ceremony of Oniye Adebayo Mas’ud as the Khadi of the State Shariah Court of Appeal at the Government House, Ilorin on Thursday.

He said that the attack was too saddening for anyone to trivialize for selfish political gain.

"The tragic events at Offa have expectedly provoked diverse emotions and debate on the nature and extent of the attack. However, while such expressions are mostly well-intentioned, I urge all well-meaning citizens to resist any attempt by anyone to use the tragedy for political purposes.

"What has befallen us is too terrible and saddening for anyone to trivialize for selfish political gain,” the governor said.

Alhaji Ahmed reassured the people that those who carried out the robbery attack would be apprehended and prosecuted swiftly.

Manhunt

He disclosed that the police and other security agencies in the country had begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on the peaceful and industrious people of Offa.

The governor also sent his condolences to the families of the injured victims and those who lost their lives in the attack. He urged residents of the state to be vigilant and security conscious as part of community involvement in effective policing.

To prevent a recurrence of the devastating incident, Ahmed said that security infrastructure in the state is currently being strengthened, stressing that additional Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to beef up security in Offa and other strategic locations in the state would be deployed.

Nigeria has been grappling with a host of security challenges in recent times. Herdsmen and terrorists have been waging a war against the people in the north of the country.

