Plateau Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in 3 LGAs 

The Plateau Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas.

The Government of the State, Mr Rufus Bature said in a statement in Jos that the curfew was to avert a breakdown of law and order.

He said that movement would be restricted from 6 p.m.to 6 a.m. except for those on essential duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was tension in some parts of the state after several attacks in some communities left many people dead.