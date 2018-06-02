Home > News > Local >

Pharmacists Council seal off 280 medicine stores in Zamfara

In Zamfara Pharmacists Council seal off 280 medicine stores

The council’s Director in charge of Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs Anthonia Aruya, announced the closure at a news conference in Gusau on Saturday.

  • Published:
Pharmacists Council seal off 280 medicine stores play

Pharmacists Council seal off 280 medicine stores

(Daily Nigerian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed off 280 patent medicine stores for various unethical offences in Zamfara state.

The council’s Director in charge of Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs Anthonia Aruya, announced the closure at a news conference in Gusau on Saturday.

She said the measure became necessary to prevent people from taking poison unknowingly as prescribed drugs.

She said some medicine store operators were found dispensing ethical products without the supervision of pharmacist, while others operated under poor sanitary conditions.

She also revealed that some operators were not registered by the council or failed to renew their registration making it difficult for the council to know what they were doing.

According to her, the council cannot guarantee drugs sold from unregistered outlets.

The director advised the general public to always look out for the council’s “x” signs before buying drugs at chemists.

She maintained that her team would continue to carry out its assignments to ensure compliance with guidelines.

“This will ensure safety, quality and efficacy of pharmaceutical products in the state, ” she said.

The council thanked the support of security agencies and the media in carrying out its operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council visited a total of 365 premises comprising four pharmacies and 361 patent medicine shops across the 14 local government areas of the state during the exercise. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridgesbullet
2 Dino Melaye Senator has been granted bailbullet
3 Fayemi Ekiti governorship aspirant escapes assassination allegedly...bullet

Related Articles

In Syria Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems
Codeine Diet Federal government bans importation of cough syrup
Lifestyle Nigerians now spend more to maintain drugs, cigaratte and alcohol habits
In Enugu State government increases NYSC members’ allowance
Lifestyle Pharmacists raise alarm over codeine abuse
In Kogi PRCN seals-off 287 pharmacies and medicine stores
Independence Day How Nigerians were educated in 60/70s compared to now
Tech The $37 billion supplement industry is barely regulated — and it's allowing dangerous products to slip through the cracks
House Of Rep Bill for pharmacists’ body passes second reading

Local

EFCC says it has recovered N500b, convicted 603 people under Buhari
Ibrahim Magu Aboderin, a true corruption fighter, says EFCC boss
Gov. Akeredolu pledges to support FG's school feeding program
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu I’m not involved in Ekiti shooting
A female professional dancer has been saved from death by the NDLEA
In Kano Illicit drugs: Lecturer suggests death penalty for traffickers
The President of Evangelical Church Wining All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya Baba has accused the Federal Government of supporting Fulani herdsmen.
Fulani Herdsmen ECWA President says FG supporting group