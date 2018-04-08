PDP says FG hired Arewa pastors to endorse Buhari

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of hiring pastors to endorse President Buhari.

This is coming after a group of clergymen from 19 Northern states under the aegis of Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace, promised to support the President.

The president hosted the delegation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

The Christian leaders also vowed to expose religious leaders causing instability in the country.

According to John Richard, the leader of the delegation, the group is aware that Buhari is being sabotaged by the opposition despite the great work he's doing for the country.

Richard also condemned religious leaders who are fond of making careless utterances that are likely to worsen the already delicate situation in the country and lead to more violence and loss of lives.

Buhari denies allegations of religious bias

In his response, the President said that he does not discriminate on the basis of religion or under any other guise.

Speaking on the reported endorsement, the PDP said that the FG’s search for endorsements is “despicable and betrayed the nervousness of a sinking leadership, desperately trying to save its face, having been rejected by the people.”

Nigeria’s integrity ridiculed

The party also alleged that the integrity of Nigeria has been ridiculed because of Buhari’s desperation for endorsements.

Citing the confusion that surrounded the award which was recently given to Buhari reportedly by the Martin Luther King Jr’s family, the opposition party said “Having failed to gain any endorsement from reputable international figures, such as Bill Gates and the Martin Luther Kings Jr group, the Presidency has now … resorted to cheaper ways and means, particularly, along the unregulated and porous religious and sectional lines.

“It is now overtly manifest that the Buhari administration is ready to even stage anything, no matter how ignoble, including fake rescue missions, to deceive Nigerians.”

According to Punch, this was made known in a statement signed by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has disowned the group of pastors who visited the President.