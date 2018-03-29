The King Center disowns award given to Buhari

news

The King Center has disowned the award purportedly given to President Buhari by members of the Martin Luther King Jr's family.

The center, in a statement issued on Twitter, said “The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria”

You will recall that Buhari, on Monday, March 26, 2018, received the family at the State House, Abuja.

Vanguard also reports that they were in Abuja to confer Mr. President with the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018.

Martin Luther King’s nephew rallies support for Buhari

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reported that Martin Luther King Jr’s nephew, Isaac newton-Farris Jnr, urged Nigerians to unite and join hands with President Buhari to complete the work which he begun in setting Nigeria on the right path and building a country every Nigerian would be proud of.

A luncheon was also organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri- Erewa in honour of the visiting Luther family, and also to mark the first Black History Month in Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa , told newsmen that the Luther family was in Nigeria to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King jnr.