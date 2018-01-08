Home > News > Local >

Pastor Sam Adeyemi eulogises Gani Adams over Aare Ona Kakanfo

Adeyemi, who is from Kogi State, stated this in a congratulatory letter he sent to Otunba Adams on his chieftaincy title

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has acknowledged the passion of the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams, in the protection of the interests of all Yoruba people.

Adeyemi, who is from Kogi State, stated this in a congratulatory letter he sent to Otunba Adams on Monday.

The letter, which was a response to Adeyemi’s invitation to the installation of Adams on Saturday in Oyo town, Oyo State by the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, was dated January 8, 2018.

It reads: “I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter inviting me to your installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

ALSO READ: Oyo monarch says Gani Adams is a symbol of Yoruba unity

“I commend and congratulate you on your laudable achievement in recognition of your passion to protect the interests of all Yoruba people. However, I will be unable to attend as I am out of the country on a ministerial assignment.

“I pray that God will give you unusual wisdom and sound health to serve with excellence in your new position in Jesus name. Amen.”

