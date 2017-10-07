Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo :  VP delivers keynote address on`What Makes Africa Work’ at London FT summit

Osinbajo VP delivers keynote address on`What Makes Africa Work’ at London FT summit

The Africa Summit hosted by the Financial Times (FT) of London is a global forum, reputed as one of the leading conferences in the world.

  • Published:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

(Presidency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Africa Summit, with the theme “What Makes Africa Work, ” taking place in London, from Oct. 8, to Oct. 9.

The Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said the vice president leaves for London on Saturday, and is expected back on Monday.

Akande stated that the Africa Summit hosted by the Financial Times (FT) of London is a global forum, reputed as one of the leading conferences in the world on African business and economic matters.

He noted that the FT itself has had a relationship with the African continent that stretched back to its opening issue more than 125 years ago.

He said the summit would attract global leaders, economic experts, investors and intellectuals from Africa and around the world.

“Osinbajo will discuss the increasing economic prospects in Africa and detail the progress of the Buhari administration, especially through the Federal Government’s medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), to the global audience.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo thinks Nigerians are not angry enough on corruption

“The summit which will also include presentations from other leaders and speakers will feature first-hand experiences and interactions from government and business leaders in the continent, while providing credible opportunities and encouraging foreign investments.

“So far, the yearly event has become a platform for the dissemination of a more accurate and beneficial narrative of the improving economic environment in Africa,’’ Akande added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aishah Ahmad 7 things you should know about the new CBN deputy governorbullet
2 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
3 Monkeypox Doctor, 10 others infected as deadly virus breaks out in...bullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo 'Nigeria's future glory better than the past', Vice President says
Osinbajo VP urges Africa to adopt foreign initiatives to develop local tax policies, regulations
Pulse Opinion Why Osinbajo is in the best position to become Nigeria's president in 2019
Osinbajo VP calls for commitment of private sector in economic development
Osinbajo VP says any Nigerian can live anywhere
ICPC Osinbajo's nominee goes on trial for N182M fraud
Osinbajo VP thinks Nigerians are not angry enough about corruption

Local

Power lines under construction
In Enugu Electricity company to reveal identities of energy thieves
Monkeypox
Monkeypox Disease Control Centre working hard to check spread
The Ooni of Ife is revered as a "sovereign, second in rank to the gods" but appears to have been snubbed by the traditional ruler of Lagos
IPOB Ooni of Ife condemns proscription of Biafra group
Zaki Biam Yam Market, Benue state Nigeria is the largest yam market in West Africa.
In Enugu Police investigate killing of man over alleged yam theft