Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Africa Summit, with the theme “What Makes Africa Work, ” taking place in London, from Oct. 8, to Oct. 9.

The Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said the vice president leaves for London on Saturday, and is expected back on Monday.

Akande stated that the Africa Summit hosted by the Financial Times (FT) of London is a global forum, reputed as one of the leading conferences in the world on African business and economic matters.

He noted that the FT itself has had a relationship with the African continent that stretched back to its opening issue more than 125 years ago.

He said the summit would attract global leaders, economic experts, investors and intellectuals from Africa and around the world.

“Osinbajo will discuss the increasing economic prospects in Africa and detail the progress of the Buhari administration, especially through the Federal Government’s medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), to the global audience.

“The summit which will also include presentations from other leaders and speakers will feature first-hand experiences and interactions from government and business leaders in the continent, while providing credible opportunities and encouraging foreign investments.

“So far, the yearly event has become a platform for the dissemination of a more accurate and beneficial narrative of the improving economic environment in Africa,’’ Akande added.