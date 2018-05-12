Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo attends inauguration of Sierra Leone’s President Bio

Yemi Osinbajo VP attends inauguration of Sierra Leone’s President Bio

  • Published: , Refreshed:

According to a statement by Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Osinbanjo is expected to Abuja later in the evening.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday left Abuja to attend the inauguration of President Julius Bio in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Bio won the country’s presidential run-off election on March 31.

NAN reports that the presidents of Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Burkina Faso, and Gambia have been confirmed to attend the ceremony.

Also on the lineup is a list of Nollywood stars from Nigeria, among them Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Mercy Johnson, Osita Iheme of Aki and Paw Paw fame, as well as John Okafor, better known as Mr IBU.

The Nigerian music sensation, Davido, is also billed to attend.

The new Sierra Leonean First Lady, Fatima Bio, who is herself into showbiz, is thought to be the host of the artists whom she has worked with in the film industry.

There will be government delegations from other countries outside Africa, notably the U.S., where President Donald Trump last week named a delegation headed by the head of Peace Corps to fly to Freetown to partake in the event.

The inauguration comes a little over a month after Bio was sworn onto office following his electoral victory on March 31.

The occasion also coincides with the 56th birthday anniversary of the president

