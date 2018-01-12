Ortom vows to keep anti-open grazing law despite herdsmen threat

Home > News > Local >

He said no amendment will be made to the law to accommodate the wishes of the cattle breeders.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Despite calls by the Miyetti Allah association for the Benue State government to reconsider its anti-open grazing law to appease Fulani herdsmen in the state after staging recent savage attacks, Governor Samuel Ortom has insisted on his position that the law will not change.

This was disclosed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Friday, January 12, 2018, who echoed the governor's earlier stance that no amendment will be made to the law to accommodate the wishes of the cattle breeders association who have openly issued threats to have the law aborted.

The governor said, "We will not modify the  anti open grazing law as demanded by Miyetti Allah as condition for peace to reign. The law was popularly made by Benue people and it has come to stay."

The governor had said the same thing on Thursday, January 11, during the mass burial organised by the state government for the victims of recent attacks.

The bodies of 73 men, women and children were buried at the ceremony that was attended by thousands of of Benue residents who expressed anger at the attacks.

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed.

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

