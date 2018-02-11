Home > News > Local >

Operators of recreational centres in Calabar gear up for Valentine

Fun seekers in Calabar are thronging Spas, saloons and malls in readiness to celebrate this year’s valentine’s Day, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A check by NAN at some of the tourists’ sites in Calabar revealed that Marina Resort, Calabar Municipality, Tinapa, Aqua-Vista, and other spectacular joints have been colourfully designed with red ribbons and flowers.

At the Marine resort, NAN observed that the leisure environment had been colourfully designed to meet the taste of fun lovers.

An official of the resort, Mr Tony Akan, told NAN that the Valentine’s Day was a special celebration that couples hold in high esteem.

Akan said that the resort had witnessed high patronage within the last two days as tourists continue to throng in.

Marina resort is the best place to be in this year’s valentine. As you can see, we have a boat ride from the marina beach to bay-side.

“Aside public celebration like this, couples and other members of the public usually come here to catch fun.

“The resort is cool, it has the slave museum section where you can as well enlarge you knowledge on the slave trade history.

“We are expecting thousands of guests on Valentine’s Day in this resort. We also have a film house that is always filled to capacity’’, he said.

When NAN visited the Calabar Spa, the shopping mall was filled with adults, young boys and girls shopping for various gift items.

One of them, Miss Helen Eban, told NAN that she came to the mall to get a gold neck chain as a gift for his fiancée.

According to Eban, her wedding comes up on Feb. 17, adding that she needed to present a gift item to her fiancée on lover’s day.

Mr Paul Etta told NAN that since the day is to celebrate love; those who have fallen out of love can also reconcile and be in love again.

“I see it as a day of reconciliation for couples whose love has diminished; they should use the day to bring back the flame that kept their relationships burning.

A make-up artist, Ms. Felicia Okafor, told NAN that her business had witnessed some level of patronage in the last two days in view of the celebration.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine celebrated annually on February 14.

It originated as a Western Christian feast day honouring one or more early saints named Valentinus.

This year’s Valentine’s Day falls on Arch Wednesday, the first day that marks the beginning of the Lent season for Christians.

