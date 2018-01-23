Ondo Govt. embarks on sensitisation of populace

news

The Ondo State Government has embarked on sensitisation of the populace on measures to contain the spread of Lassa fever in the state.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Akure by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, said that unhygienic habits of people had led to the spread of Lassa fever in the state

The commissioner, who confirmed 24 cases of Lassa fever and five deaths in four local government areas of the state, said government had strengthened its medical facilities in all its specialist hospitals to contain the spread of the disease.

He stated that the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, had also been reinforced to take adequate care of patients as part of efforts to check the spread of the disease.