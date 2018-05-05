Home > News > Local >

Olubadan, Soun of Ogbomoso advocate community policing to tackle crime

The monarchs made the call in their respective palaces while receiving participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC)  40 for  2018 of  the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi,  have advocated effective community policing  to check crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIPSS  team  is  in the state on a study tour.

The theme of the course is “Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria: Models Policy Options and Strategies.”

The duo, who  expressed concern over the shortage of police personnel in their domains,  called on the Federal Government to embrace community policing.

Adetunji and Oyewunmi, however,  commended the Oyo State Government for ensuring the protection of lives and property in the state.

Earlier, Dr Nasirdeen Usman, the team leader, stated that the purpose of the visit was to receive royal blessings and find out strategies used in strengthening security of lives and property in the various  communities.

He said  communities need  to play a greater role in policing of their areas in order to achieve a crime-free society, adding that security was a collective responsibility.

Usman commended  the traditional rulers for  securing their communities through community policing.

He said  all their observations and suggestions would be included in the  recommendations to the president at the end of the  study.

