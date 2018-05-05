Olubadan, Soun of Ogbomoso advocate community policing to tackle crime

news

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, have advocated effective community policing to check crime.

The monarchs made the call in their respective palaces while receiving participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 40 for 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIPSS team is in the state on a study tour.

The theme of the course is “Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria: Models Policy Options and Strategies.”

The duo, who expressed concern over the shortage of police personnel in their domains, called on the Federal Government to embrace community policing.

Adetunji and Oyewunmi, however, commended the Oyo State Government for ensuring the protection of lives and property in the state.

Earlier, Dr Nasirdeen Usman, the team leader, stated that the purpose of the visit was to receive royal blessings and find out strategies used in strengthening security of lives and property in the various communities.

He said communities need to play a greater role in policing of their areas in order to achieve a crime-free society, adding that security was a collective responsibility.

Usman commended the traditional rulers for securing their communities through community policing.

He said all their observations and suggestions would be included in the recommendations to the president at the end of the study.