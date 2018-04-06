NNPC will grow LPG market – Baru

Home > News > Local >

Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has restated the commitment of the corporation to grow Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) market in Nigeria.

According to him, NNPC is ready to collaborate with the Nigerian Academy of Engineers to raise the standard of engineering and technology in the country.

He said that through its corporate social responsibility programmes, NNPC sponsored annual national quiz competition for science students and collaborated with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited in others.

The managing director added that the corporation also committed two million dollars to the provision of science laboratories in six universities in the geo-political zones in the country.

He said that he was looking forward to seeing that all domestic cooking in Nigeria was carried out with LPG.

Baru urged the academy to enlighten Nigerians on the advantages of switching to LPG for all domestic cooking.

The statement said that President of the Academy, Mrs Olu Maduka, observed that the standard of engineering in the country was falling and called for a halt to the trend.

Maduka said “only an organisation like the NNPC with its track record of support to the development of science and engineering technology can spearhead its revival.’’

