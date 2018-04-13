Home > News > Local >

NiMet predicts cloudy weather, rain showers for Saturday

Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy, rain showers for Saturday

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 40 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Weather Forecast - NiMet play

Weather Forecast - NiMet

(Nigeria News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the central states on Saturday morning with slim chances of localised rain showers over Abuja, Jos and Lokoja.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 40 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localized thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Yola, Jos, Lafia, Kaduna and Makurdi later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Calabar, Port Harcourt and Eket in the morning hours.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Akure, Ijebu Ode, Lagos, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and environs.

NiMet further predicted that the region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 35 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy to sunny condition throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 37 to 40 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over the northern cities with prospects of rainfall activities over some parts of central and southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Buhari Why President declared second term ambition before London tripbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy, dust haze on Saturday
Finance US adds fewer jobs than expected, unemployment rate holds at 17-year low
Entertainment In New York, Yankees and Mets take a snow day
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy for Monday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy for Saturday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts partly cloudy, dust haze weather for Sunday
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts partly cloudy weather for Saturday
Tech Siri can reveal hidden notifications out loud even when your iPhone is locked — and Apple's working on a fix (AAPL)
Opinion Snowstorm Pummels Eastern Seaboard
World Snow greets New York region on first full day of spring

Local

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike
Imo State CP orders investigation into death of three children
Katsina Gov to receive good governance award in Lagos
Aminu Bello Masari Katsina Gov to receive good governance award in Lagos
More 30 buried in Zamfara after bandit attack
Zamfara Killings Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting
Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke
In Abuja Police deny arresting activist