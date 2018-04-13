NiMet predicts cloudy weather, rain showers for Saturday

news

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the central states on Saturday morning with slim chances of localised rain showers over Abuja, Jos and Lokoja.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 40 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localized thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Yola, Jos, Lafia, Kaduna and Makurdi later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Calabar, Port Harcourt and Eket in the morning hours.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Akure, Ijebu Ode, Lagos, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and environs.

NiMet further predicted that the region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 35 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy to sunny condition throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 37 to 40 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over the northern cities with prospects of rainfall activities over some parts of central and southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.