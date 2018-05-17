Home > News > Local >

NEC distributes 58,260 PVCs in Zamfara

In Zamfara NEC distributes 58,260 PVCs

Dr Asmau Maikudi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state stated this at a news conference in Gusau on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has distributed 58,260 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Zamfara State.

Dr Asmau Maikudi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state stated this at a news conference in Gusau on Thursday.

Maikudi said that 122,176 persons were registered during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

She explained that the 58,260 PVCs distributed were part of the total registration made in the state and it covered all registered voters in the state since 2017.

Maikudi said the state INEC Office would commence the distribution of the PVCs to its local government offices for collection by May 21.

She said those who registered in 2018 would receive their PVCs before the 2019 general elections.

On the Continuous Voter Registration, we are aware of the challenges still faced by citizens in some centres and we have been responding within the limits of our resources,’’ the REC said.

Maikudi assured all eligible registrants that no one will be left out, saying that the commission had deployed new Direct Data Capture Machines (DDCM) to boost the exercise.

She urged journalists to assist the commission to enlighten residents on the need to come out en masse to collect their PVCs and to also get registered in the ongoing CVR exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet
2 Big Embarrassment Police IG, Idris fumbles, struggles to read speechbullet
3 2018 Budget Senate passes appropriation bill 5 months latebullet

Related Articles

In Delta INEC receives 168, 402 PVCs for collection
2019 Election Utomi tasks youth on voting rights
Yahoo Yahoo 5 celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's tweet
INEC Commission clarifies controversial double voter's registration in Niger
INEC 2017 registered voters to get PVCs May 21
Handle It Africa Daddy Freeze, Toyin Abraham, Kenny Blaq, Debola Williams speak at 2nd edition
Pulse Opinion Your PVC is useless more than you think
Sultan of Sokoto Religious leader joins Pastor Adeboye's PVC campaign
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O says not having PVC is a sin against God
Fela Durotoye 'This election is not about me but the next generation' says presidential aspirant

Local

INEC uncovers illegal registration center in Kwara
In Delta INEC receives 168, 402 PVCs for collection
The National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh
Peter Ameh Nothing wrong with NASS increasing budget – PPA Chairman
Dambazau blames firearms, drugs for violence in Nigeria
Abdulrahman Dambazau FG introduces biometric registration to address farmers/herders crisis
FG says negotiation for Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, is hard
Leah Sharibu FG says negotiation for Dapchi girl is hard