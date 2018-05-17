NEC distributes 58,260 PVCs in Zamfara

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has distributed 58,260 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Zamfara State.

Dr Asmau Maikudi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state stated this at a news conference in Gusau on Thursday.

Maikudi said that 122,176 persons were registered during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

She explained that the 58,260 PVCs distributed were part of the total registration made in the state and it covered all registered voters in the state since 2017.

Maikudi said the state INEC Office would commence the distribution of the PVCs to its local government offices for collection by May 21.

She said those who registered in 2018 would receive their PVCs before the 2019 general elections.

“On the Continuous Voter Registration, we are aware of the challenges still faced by citizens in some centres and we have been responding within the limits of our resources,’’ the REC said.

Maikudi assured all eligible registrants that no one will be left out, saying that the commission had deployed new Direct Data Capture Machines (DDCM) to boost the exercise.

She urged journalists to assist the commission to enlighten residents on the need to come out en masse to collect their PVCs and to also get registered in the ongoing CVR exercise.