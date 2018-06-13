news

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, will be appearing in court to explain why he should not be committed to prison for publishing the name of some individuals in with pending cases in court in the looters’ list.

This is even as a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, leave to serve the Mohammed to appear before it.

Usman, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Yusuf Danjuma, a former chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) are being prosecuted over an alleged N4.6 billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While the matter is still in court, the Usman was included in looters’ list published by the information minister.

Trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, granted the application, following an ex-perte motion by Usman’s counsel, Ferdinand Orbih, alleging contempt of court against Mohammed.

ALSO READ: 'Jonathan's govt was all about looting' - Aregbesola

According to the motion, "the alleged contemnor is aware of the pendency of the suit, caused to be published a list of looters in several media on April 1, where the name of the applicant -- Usman -- featured as having looted N1.5 billion."

The matter has been adjourned to October 2, 2018.

The court also ordered the motion on notice and other accompanying processes be served on the minister by substituted means.