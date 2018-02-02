news

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has implemented an increase in the tariff that vehicle owners will pay to gain access through its Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, and Lagosians are not too pleased with it.

The company's new pricing system was put in place on Thursday, February 1, 2018, and it's already created a mess as many vehicles tried to access alternative routes which led to massive traffic hold up around Lekki till late on Thursday.

According to the company's Managing Director, Mohammed Hassan, the increment is a reaction to the "current business realities and increasing cost of operation."

He said the current economic and business realities in the country means the company has been hit with increased cost of operations and maintenance of its loan obligations.

New rates

According to the new rates at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza, motorcycles are now expected to pay N100; saloon cars and tricycles, N200 (eTag: 180); sport utility vehicles, N250 (eTag: 225); light trucks and 2-axle buses, N400 (eTag: 360); heavy duty trucks or buses with two or more heavy axles, N1000 (eTag: 900), and commercial danfo buses will pay N100 (90).

At the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, motorcycles will pay N200 (eTag: 180); salon cars, N300 (eTag: 270); mini vans sports utility vehicles and light trucks, N400 (eTag: 360); and light trucks and 2-axle buses will pay N1000 (eTag: 900).

Even though the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has assured commuters that it would not increase transport fare in spite of the tolls review, other vehicle owners have expressed outrage at the increment.

Some of them have taken to social media to air their grievances with the development:

Failed attempt in 2017

The LCC had initially planned to implement the increment in November 2017 , but public outrage had prompted the Lagos State government to ask the company to put an hold on it until after the public and critical stakeholders have been consulted on the plan.

The only difference between the rates proposed back then and now is the decrease in the new tariff to be paid by commercial danfo buses which has been reduced from the proposed N150 to N100 in the new rates introduced on Thursday.