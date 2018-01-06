Home > News > Local >

Kwara state govt issues warning to child traffickers in the state

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Govt. vows to jail child traffickers

The Kwara Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development also stressed the need for children to be adequately catered for and protected.

  • Published:
Kwara Govt. vows to jail child traffickers play

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara Government has warned that jail-term awaits people caught in child-trafficking, child or pedophiles in the state.

Dr Asiata Saka, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, gave the warning on Saturday during the 2018 New Year party organised for orphans from various reception centers in Ilorin.

She said that the government was currently taking care of some children abused by a pedophile father as well as abandoned triplets.

She explained that the young girl that was sexually abused by her father went through depression, but currently being rehabilitated by the state government and the father arrested.

The commissioner said that three other cases of child abuse were currently being handled in various courts.

ALSO READ: Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria

“We have about 22 children in the state’s reception centres and 40 abandoned babies with the Life Empowers Anchors Hope (LEAH) Foundation belonging to Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, Kwara Governor’s wife."

Saka, who represented Mrs Ahmed at the party, also stressed the need for children to be adequately catered for and protected.

She explained that the ministry had various departments such as the orphanage, juvenile delinquent and child-trafficking departments to take care of children’s affairs in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kaduna-Abuja Rail El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buharibullet
2 Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not...bullet
3 Kachikwu 'No plans to increase fuel price,' Minister insistsbullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor to resolve controversy over Kwara poly fees
Ahmed Kwara Governor approves N82m for reconstruction of Alagbado Bridge
Ahmed Kwara Governor appoints new SUBEB chairman
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov signs N190.9b into law, promises improved welfare, infrastructure
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor condemns 'satanic' attack on worshippers

Local

Ooni of Ife preaches national peace, unity in 2018
Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife preaches national peace, unity in 2018
Gov. Ortom calls for harmony among ethnic groups
Benue Attacks Gov. Ortom calls for harmony among ethnic groups
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
In Zamfara DPR to sanction 4 filling stations
Moroá community wants Kaduna govt to address insecurity
Nasir El-Rufai Moroá community wants Kaduna govt to address insecurity