The Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu has said that the cause of the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the country, is as a result of climate change.

Bagudu said this while speaking at an agricultural entrepreneurship forum organised by National Students Association of Nigeria, Kebbi Chapter, Vanguard reports.

Several people have been killed and properties destroyed following attacks by suspected herdsmen in various states.

According to the Governor, states should provide good grazing reserves for the herdsmen.

He also called on farmers and herdsmen not to take laws into their hands.

Ganduje asks herdsmen to relocate to kano

Meanwhile, Governor Umar Ganduje has called Fulani herdsmen to relocate to Kano state.