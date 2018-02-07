Home > News > Local >

Kebbi Governor blames climate change for farmers, herdsmen clashes

Abubakar Bagudu Kebbi Governor blames climate change for farmers, herdsmen clashes

  • Published:
Kebbi Governor blames climate change for farmers, herdsmen clashes play

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

(Today)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu has said that the cause of the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the country, is as a result of climate change.

Bagudu said this while speaking at an agricultural entrepreneurship forum organised by National Students Association of Nigeria, Kebbi Chapter, Vanguard reports.

Several people have been killed and properties destroyed following attacks by suspected herdsmen in various states.

According to the Governor, states should provide good grazing reserves for the herdsmen.

He also called on farmers and herdsmen not to take laws into their hands.

ALSO READ: Ortom reveals location of killer Fulani Herdsmen in Benue

Ganduje asks herdsmen to relocate to kano

Meanwhile, Governor Umar Ganduje has called Fulani herdsmen to relocate to Kano state.

His call came after the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) said that nobody can stop them from grazing openly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Ex-President’s group is not a threat – PDPbullet
2 Babangida Denial statement was issued by friends – IBB saysbullet
3 Pulse List 5 politicians who developed health problems while in...bullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen Crisis Police has protected lives and properties in Benue, says spokesperson
Babangida Denial statement was issued by friends – IBB says
Fulani Herdsmen Who won bitter debate between Gov Ortom and IGP Idris?
Fulani Herdsmen PDP advises Buhari to secure borders
Buhari PDP accuses President of visiting Nasarawa for dead cows
Ortom Suspected herdsmen attack Governor's farm house in Benue
Fayose Governor criticises police for declaring IBB’s spokesman wanted

Local

How IBB dribbled Nigerians like the Maradona he is
IBB How 'Maradona' threw his spokesperson under the bus
Buhari’s achievements in 2 years beats PDP’s 16 years - Adebayo Shittu
Farmers/herdsmen Buhari warns against reprisal attacks
Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie
Muhammadu Buhari President inaugurates international market in Nasarawa State
IBB spokesman, Afegbua, finally in Police custody
Afegbua IBB spokesman finally in Police custody