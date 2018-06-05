Kano State Govt. distribute N1.3bn to market fire victims

Home > News > Local >

Kano State Government has distributed N1.3 billion to victims of the fire disasters that affected five major markets in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Governor’s Office Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi in Kano on Tuesday.

The statement said that the state Acting Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar made the disclosure while launching the second round of funds disbursement to the victims.

Abubakar, who heads the Appeal Fund Committee for the victims set up by the state government, said the committee have so far issued bank cheques to 5, 671 victims.

He explained that a total of N345 million pledges were yet to be redeemed and urged those who made the pledges to redeem them.

Abubakar assured that the committee would promptly disburse the money as soon as those who made the pledges redeemed them.

The acting governor explained that 191 victims benefited from the second round of the disbursement.

