Home > News > Local >

Kaduna Govt appoints 77 District Head’s

In Kaduna State Government appoints 77 District Head’s

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr Samuel Aruwan announced the appointments in a statement in Kaduna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
El-Rufai to visit Birnin Gwari where 45 were killed by bandits play

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@AHayatu)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kaduna State Government  on Saturday announced the appointment of heads for the 77 restructured districts.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr Samuel Aruwan announced the appointments in a statement in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the appointments followed the conclusion of checks and assessments of the 230 nominees forwarded by the 32 emirates and chiefdoms in the state.

 “This step consolidates the state’s return  to the 77-district structure that existed prior to 2001”

According to him the reduction is part of the government  policy of reducing the the size of the government

“The Kaduna State Government disclosed in June 2017 that the state was returning to the 77-district structure that existed prior to 2001.

“The government reached the decision after due consideration by the State Executive Council of the report of a committee that examined district and village administration in the state.

“A meeting of the State Executive Council on 24th April 2017 had concluded that no scientific criteria or strategic consideration could be found to justify the expansion in the number of districts from 77 to 390.

“Instead, political expediency appeared to have motivated this proliferation that imposed the burden of paying personnel of the 313 extra districts on the 23 local government councils.

 “This proliferation also severely reduced the prestige and respect attached to the office of district head.

“On 25th April 2017, Malam Nasir El-Rufai consulted the State Council of Chiefs which requested two weeks to deliberate on the matter and submit a report.

“The State Council of Chiefs eventually communicated its support for the restructuring of districts via a letter dated 8th May 2017,” he said .

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Dino makes comeback, says Police owe him N10mbullet
2 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet

Related Articles

Nasiru El-Rufai APC will challenge PDP’s LG election victory in court
Nasir El-Rufai Nothing is possible without some level of security
Muhammad Sani-Bello Gov. El-Rufai’s blunders making it easier for PDP to win in 2019
Shehu Sani Senator named suspect in murder case
In Kaduna El-Rufai launches Renewable Solar Power Assembly plant
Tenure Extension APC constitutes committee to advise leadership
Herdsmen Crisis Northern Governors meet with Miyetti Allah in Sokoto
Immunisation Bill Gate, Dangote signs MoU with 6 governors on funding
In Kaduna Gov. El-Rufai performs ground breaking for 600 mass housing units
El-Rufai Governor to test secondary school teachers in Kaduna

Local

Troops capture another killer herdsman
In Yobe How courageous civilians foil suicide attack in mosque – Army
Lagos government bans transportation of corpses from DRC
Ebola Lagos government bans transportation of corpses from DRC
Gov Ahmed says police shouldn't link him or Saraki to cultism
In Kwara State Over 14, 000 poor people receiving N5, 000 monthly from FG
OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA | Air Commodore Director of Public Relations &amp; Information
In Niger Delta NAF to partner Shell coys in Nigeria, deploy unmanned vehicles to secure oil installations