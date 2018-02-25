news

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will make Nigeria work again.

Ekweremadu said this while receiving the Silverbird Legislative Award in Lagos on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

The Deputy Senate President also said that Nigerians made a mistake by voting President Buhari in 2015.

According to Punch, he said “My friend, Gbajabiamila, admitted that we are passing through difficult times. We have over 100 students in Yobe State (abducted by Boko Haram) who are now in the forest. We are not sure whether they had food this night. We are not sure of their health situation.

“I want to assure Nigerians that it will be daylight again in Nigeria. Together, we will make Nigeria work again. In 2019, we are going to switch on the light that was switched off by some people in 2015.”

ALSO READ: How Transparency International rubbished Buhari's corruption war

Buhari’s regime is a disaster

Also, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus described Buhari’s regime as a monumental disaster.

Secondus also said that Nigerians are suffering from the President’s style of government, which he described as ‘nuclear nepotism’.

He also called on all Nigerians to join the party to rescue Nigeria from Buhari.