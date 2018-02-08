news

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Buhari’s regime as a monumental disaster.

Secondus said this while speaking to the PDP caucus at the National Assembly on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

According to him, all hands have to be on deck, so that Nigeria can be delivered from Buhari’s government.

Secondus also said that Nigerians are suffering from the President’s style of government, which he described as ‘nuclear nepotism’.

According to Punch, the PDP chairman said “I have come with members of the NWC of our party to thank you for the mandate you gave us at the successful National Convention last year and to charge you to redouble your efforts for the eventual humiliation of the APC in 2019.

“The National Assembly is the centre of national politics, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode, only the PDP can save it.”

“This is the time for all to stand up to save this country and all eyes are on the PDP to lead the way, I am ready and determined even to be arrested for us to regain our liberty in this land.

“What we have ruling Nigeria today at the Villa is a broken party and a broken government, spiritually the APC has already left the Villa, what we must fine tune is the physical accomplishment,” he added.

PDP attacks Buhari’s aide, Onochie

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party has criticised Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie for mocking the party’s former spokesman, Olisa Metuh.

Onoshie posted a comment on Twitter, following Metuh’s arrival in court on a stretcher.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja had directed the PDP spokesman to appear in court or have his bail revoked.

The PDP described the presidential aide’s comments as unjustified and unwarranted.