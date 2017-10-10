Home > News > Local >

Ibe Kachikwu meets Maikanti Baru in Abuja

Ibe Kachikwu Minister meets NNPC GMD, Baru in Abuja (PHOTOS)

The two public officers exchanged pleasantries when they met as several attendees and speakers at the event watched on.

Despite the media tussle between the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, the duo have met in Abuja.

According to pictures by The Punch, Kachikwu and Baru met on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru and Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu

NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru and Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu

(The Punch)

 

Kachikwu and Baru have been at loggerheads after a letter from Kachikwu to President Muhammadu Buhari on Baru's disposition and activities at the NNPC was leaked online.

(The Punch)

 

Kachiwkwu, in the letter, had alleged that Baru's activities showed gross insubordination and lack of regards for the minister's office and position in NNPC.

After several days, Baru had replied insisting he reports directly to the Minister for Petroleum, President Muhammadu Buhari.

