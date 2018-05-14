news

An airman has been killed during an attack by unknown gunmen at the Airforce helipad in Yonegoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

Airforce spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya said incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday, May 13, 2018.

AVM Adesanya noted that the incident is already been investigated.

“Although the NAF personnel on duty were able to repel the attack, an airman paid the supreme sacrifice in the process. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NAF recently took delivery of two Mi-35M helicopter gunships from Russia in an effort to improve on Nigeria’s internal security.

“The newly delivered helicopters, which are capable of night fighting, are all brand new and are the most sophisticated in the Mi-series of helicopter gunships,” Adesanya said.