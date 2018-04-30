news

As part of efforts to improve on the country’s internal security, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of two Mi-35M helicopter gunships that the Federal Government had since ordered from Russia.

The Antonov aircraft, which brought the new Mi-35M helicopters, touched down on the runway at NAF Base Makurdi at exactly 12.20pm on Monday, April 30, 2018.

The Chief of Aircraft Engineering at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

According to NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, a combined team of Airforce personnel and Russian technicians were also on hand to assist in offloading the partially assembled new helicopters, some parts of which came in crates.

AVM Adesanya noted that officials of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service were present to ensure necessary documentation.

“The newly delivered helicopters, which are capable of night fighting, are all brand new and are the most sophisticated in the Mi-series of helicopter gunships,” he said.

ALSO READ: NAF deploys special forces to Zamfara

“The newly received combat helicopters form the second batch of the fleet of Mi-35M helicopters, the procurement of which the current Federal Government Administration initiated in Year 2015.

“At the inception of the current NAF leadership in 2015, it was realized that modern Mi-helicopter gunships with night-fighting capability needed to be procured towards enhancing the operational capability of the NAF.

“Consequently, the delivery of the helicopter gunships would go a long way in adding impetus to the current efforts at combatting the security challenges in Benue State and other parts of the North Central Region as well as other forms of criminality facing the country.

“In addition, with the delivery of the additional Mi-35M helicopters, the on-going counterinsurgency operation in the Northeast has just received a boost,” the NAF spokesman added.

It would be recalled that the NAF took delivery of the first batch of 2 brand new Mi-35M helicopters in December 2016, following which the helicopters were inducted and had since been contributing significantly to the counterinsurgency and other Internal Security operations in the country.

Some NAF personnel had undergone training in Russia, as Pilots and technicians on the Mi-35M helicopters, as part of the contract.

Sequel to the hitch-free delivery, a team of Russian and NAF technicians will complete the assembly of the newly received helicopters in Nigeria prior to test flying.

Thereafter, the helicopter gunships will be formally inducted into the NAF, as part of the activities to mark the 54th anniversary celebrations of the Service.