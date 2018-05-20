Home > News > Local >

Governor Wike exposes FG's alleged plot to kill him

  • Published:
Governor Nyesome Wike

(Twitter)
The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the Federal Government is planning to assassinate him.

According to the Governor, the plan is to kill him in a crowd and claim that it is an accidental discharge.

Wike said this while thanking God for his third year anniversary as Governor at the Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt.

He said “Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge “.

Committed to the defence of democracy

Governor Wike also said that he cannot be intimidated by the alleged assassination plot, adding that he is committed to the defence of democracy.

“The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up,” he added.

According to The Independent, Wike said that the assassination plot will fail because God is his defence.

ALSO READ: Wike has reversed every good project I did in Rivers - Amaechi

“I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the Police, but I know their evil intention.

“We are born to win, we are born to reign, we are destined for greatness. While other states are commissioning wheelbarrows, we are commissioning infrastructure.”

Governor Wike recently accused President Buhari’s administration of intimidating the press.

According him the media in Nigeria lost its voice in 2015, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) came into power.

The Governor also called on the media to wake up to its responsibilities and defend poor Nigerians who are suffering under Buhari’s rule.

