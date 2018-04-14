Home > News > Local >

Nigerian press gagged under Buhari - Wike

Wike Governor says Nigerian press gagged under Buhari

Wike said this while hosting the Management of the International Press Institute at the  Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Governor Nyesome Wike says Nigerian press gagged under Buhari play

Governor Nyesome Wike

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said that the Nigerian press under President Buhari has been gagged.

Wike said this while hosting the Management of the International Press Institute at the  Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, Punch reports.

According to the Governor, the Nigerian press only speaks for the rich at the expense of the poor.

Wike also called on the media to wake up to its responsibilities and defend poor Nigerians who are suffering under Buhari’s rule.

Nigerian media has lost its voice

According him the media in Nigeria lost its voice in 2015, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) came into power.

He said “The press in Nigeria has been gagged. The press that was at the forefront of ‘Jonathan Must Go’ can no longer speak up against bad governance, electoral manipulation, electoral fraud and total collapse of national security. What has happened to the conscience of the Nigerian media?”

“It is good that the International Press Institute was coming to Nigeria to see the injustice and illegality that characterise the present administration.

“There is no image for Nigeria to launder. We need the world to know what is happening in the country. The world through the IPI will know the nature of the war against corruption where the Federal Government convicts opponents, who are still before the courts.

“The world through the IPI will also know how if you don’t want to be a corrupt man, enter the ruling party. It is good for IPI to come to Nigeria to see the atrocities that the Federal Government is committing,” Wike said.

The Governor also alleged that the Federal Government is planning to use dubious means to manipulate the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has assured the United Nations of his commitment to a credible, free and fair elections in 2019.

The President gave the assurance when the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed met with him in Abuja in March 2018.

