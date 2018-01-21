news

Governor Nyesom Wike has said that cows are more important than human lives under President Buhari’s administration.

The Governor said this while hosting some clergymen at the Rivers state Government House.

Wike also criticised the President for not doing anything to stop the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state.

He also condemned Buhari and members of his cabinet for not attending the burial ceremony of those who were killed during massacre.

According to Daily Post, Wike said “Human lives are not respected. In fact, the lives of cows and chicken appear to be more important than human lives.

“This has nothing to do with politics. Let us not trivialise the catastrophe that has befallen Nigeria.”

Fulani herdsmen naturally value cows over human lives

On Wednesday, January 17, 2018, a member of the House of Representatives, Aishatu Dukku, said that God created Fulani herdsmen to value cows over human lives.

Aukku said this during House of Reps’ deliberations on the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue and Taraba.