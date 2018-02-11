Wike has reversed every good project I did in Rivers - Amaechi

news

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said River state Governor, Nyesom Wike has reversed all the progressive and laudable projects he did in the state.

“Today, the current government has reversed everything we did including free education and free healthcare care policies in Rivers State,” Amaechi said on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

The minister, who was the former governor of Rivers state, has constantly criticized the incumbent governor, saying little or nothing has been done to supersede his previous achievements.

Fulfilling Saro Wiwa's dream for Ogoniland

Amaechi, stressed that he tried to walk in the footsteps of late Ken Saro Wiwa while he was the governor of Rivers State and almost lost his life in the process in 2015.

“Saro-Wiwa was killed by the then machinery of power because of his belief that Ogonis and the Niger Delta should be liberated.

“I could have been killed by same machinery of power when we were fighting to install President Muhammadu Buhari because we fought the same power that killed Saro-Wiwa,” he said.

Continuing, Amaechi said: “Everybody is now claiming to love Ogoni and knew Ken Saro-Wiwa because of election.

“If you love Ogoni, bring projects to Ogoni, train their children because as governor, I trained Ogoni children overseas.

“I made sure that government paid all the fees because education was one of the issues that Saro-Wiwa died for.

“When I became governor, there was no light in Bori and we brought light from Port Harcourt to the city.

“It was because of poverty I experienced that made me to build primary schools, primary health centres and employed teachers and doctors respectively," he said.

Amaechi noted that just like Saro Wiwa, he fought for the liberation of Ogoni people, south-south and the Niger Delta.