Gov Tambuwal allocates land for army new division

Weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the take-off of the new 8 Division for the Nigerian Army in Sokoto, the state government led by Gov Aminu Tambuwal, said it has allocated land and structures to serve as temporary headquarters for the division.

Inspecting ongoing renovation works at the site of the new division in Kalambaina area of the state capital, Tambuwal said the state government is delighted to host the new formation and will give all the necessary support for its take off.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work and hoped that the project will be completed within the stipulated time for the smooth take off of the Division.

Appreciation

Tambuwal also thanked the federal government and Nigerian Army for the actualization of the project.

He equally assured of the state government's support and cooperation to the Nigeria Army and other security agencies in the state for sustenance of peace and stability.

Conducting the governor round the project site, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Division, Colonel Murtala Muhammad Abu, said the project is going according to schedule.

He thanked the state government for allocating the site to them.

Sokoto is one of Nigeria's calmer states in a terrorist ravaged northern region. Nigeria has been waging a decade old insurgency against terrorist sect Boko Haram.

Tambuwal is a former speaker of the federal House of Representatives.